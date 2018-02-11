UoS takes part in “Think Science” competition workshop

The workshop aims to prepare participants across UAE’s schools and universities for “Think Science” Competition. Titled “Elements of Success and Excellence”, the lecture was presented by UoS’ heads of competition jury: Dr. Hussein El Mahdi, Dean of Academic Support Services; and Prof. Maher Omar and Prof. Khalid Hamad from the College of Engineering.



The workshop seeks to achieve the State’s and UoS’ strategic goals by motivating and enabling students to compete in national and international contests, develop the youth and nurture their skills and capabilities, and encourage them to innovate in scientific, applied and engineering projects and research. The lecture focused on preparing all types of scientific projects, setting up preparation stages starting from an idea to planning, designing, executing, verifying and documenting.



The participants were given guidelines on presenting projects in front of the jury, how to prepare project posters with focus on the project’s elements. The lecturers also explained principles and guidelines on the awarding process and evaluation criteria, provided technical advice to students to fine-tune their projects, and overviewed benefits of participating and awards waiting the winners on “Think Science” Competition 2018.