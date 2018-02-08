Zayed University students volunteer to visit the elderly in Dubai

Students signed the volunteering documents during an event which was recently held at Zayed University in cooperation between the Student Guidance Office and the Dubai Community Development Authority (CDA).

Launched by the Dubai Community Development Authority back in 2011, Weleef program provides care and improves the quality of life of elderly UAE nationals who live alone in Dubai.

Khaled Hussein Abdullah, Head of Home Care at CDA, said that the initiative, aims to increase students’ social responsibility towards their community, “Volunteers are ought to complete a minimum of an hour per week when visiting the elderly. They chat, serve and help them around the elder’s place of residence.”

"Students can sign for a week, a month, or for life, there isn’t a time limit, they also can bring along family members along, friends and children.”

Weleef runs regular training courses on best practices to professionals who, in turn, offer a range of social services to the elderly at their place of residence," he said. "The program aims to assist the Emirati elderly by leading a more meaningful and independent lifestyle by better integrating them into their homes and their community."

Services provided by the program include social, cultural, rehabilitation, self-care, and recreational services, as well as following-up on the needs of the elderly with parties providing healthcare services, etc. Services are provided at or outside the place of residence of the elderly person enrolled in the program within an approved rehabilitation plan.