AUS students highlight their multicultural campus activities at 2018 Club Fair

The opening of the two-day event drew a large number of students from all across the campus and was attended by AUS Chancellor Dr. Björn Kjerfve, along with other senior university officials.



The Club Fair is held every semester, introducing students, especially freshmen, to the university’s diverse ethnic and interest-oriented clubs. The event provides students with an opportunity to take pride in the cultural heritage of the many nationalities represented on campus. Known internationally for its diversity, AUS has students from more than 95 nationalities currently enrolled.

Organised by the Office of Student Affairs (OSA), the Club Fair also allows students to pursue their personal interests outside the classroom, as well as build leadership skills. This semester 34 ethnic clubs, 34 interest-oriented clubs, six OSA associations and the Student Council are participating in the two-day event.

Appreciating the students’ enthusiasm and hard work in helping organize a successful event, Dr. Moza Al Shehhi, Dean of Students, said:

"Club Fair has remained a much awaited event for our students. The preparations create a proactive environment where our students have fun while they engage in practical learning experiences. They socialize, create friendships, engage in team work, discover talents, hone skills and express their passion through their creative works.

"The colorful booths and the activities within these booths are an expression of our students’ interests and their keenness to share their cultures. We have many enthusiastic students who have worked hard on several projects and are proud to present them at Club Fair. This event encourages students to take part in extracurricular activities that complement their academic endeavors at AUS,” she added.

Mirna Elkouly, a Makerting major in her senior year and a member of the Egyptian Cultural Club said:

"Every semester, AUS provides us with a platform to showcase our many cultures and interests to the AUS community. We are happy to introduce AUS freshmen to both the ethnic and interest-oriented clubs at the 2018 Club Fair and help introduce them to the various cultures that AUS students come from.”

The Club Fair will continue until tomorrow, February 6, 2018.