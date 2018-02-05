UoS announces the jury members for the competition of the 3rd IFIE

The Forum will be organised by the College, in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). The Forum will take place during the UAE Innovation Month, and will be held from the 15th to the 18th of February.



The jury includes well-known figures from the business community in Sharjah who have diverse experiences in the fields of innovation, business and investment, and are able to help student enrich their ideas and projects.



The jury includes Sheikha Hind Bint Faisal Al Qassimi, CEO of the Velvet Magazine, Raghda Taryam, Board Member of the SCCI, Mohamed Hilal, Board Member of the SCCI and CEO of Mohammed Hilal Group, Ibrahim Al Hosani, CEO of Al Hosani Advocates & Legal Consultants, Dr. Hanadi Al Suwaidi, Expert on innovation and talent, Dr. Amr Saleh, Economic Advisor at Sharjah Economic Development Department, Dr. Kathem Al Shaghana, Strategic Advisor at Sharjah Economic Development Department, Mariam Al Mazroui, Managing Director of Tamim Group, Randa Taher, CEO of Sajouri, Ahmad bin Saed Al Sweidi, Director of the Commercial Investment Department at the Sharjah Economic Development Department, Fiza Saber, Director of HR Department at DNV.GL, and Hanan Al Breki, Director of Innovation and Excellence Department.

Dr. Amal Al-Ali, Assistant Professor of the College of Business Administration and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Forum, stated that the diversity in the experience and expertise of the jury members helps to enrich the knowledge of the participants and enhance and develop their innovative ideas.

Al-Ali stated that the Award is organized according to internationally recognized standards that match the world's most innovative student awards, in which the Award guidelines requires the students’ innovative projects to have a clear positive impact on society and the environment. She added that this guideline ensures that the projects are economically and socially feasible, and characterized by creativity and innovation.

Four winners will be selected in the competition, and they will be chosen at the end of the 3rd International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The jury will choose the winners from the 13 innovative projects that have advanced to the final stage of the competition.