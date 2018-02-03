SCASS welcomes visitors to observe Lunar Eclipse Triad

During the observation, Dr. Ilias Fernini, Deputy General Director – Research Laboratories and Observatory, along with various SCASS staff members and Astronomy and Space Sciences students at UoS, explained to the attendees the scientific basis behind, and rarity of this lunar eclipse.

This “super blue blood moon” eclipse is a phenomenon that happens once every 152 years combining three types of lunar eclipses: the supermoon, which happens when the moon is at its closest point to earth in its elliptic orbit; a blue moon, when two full moons occur during one month; and a blood moon (or, total lunar eclipse), which happens when the moon appears reddish in color due to being illuminated by refracted and filtered sunlight through the earth’s atmosphere.

Anticipating the eclipse in wonder and excitement, visitors stated that the SCASS gives them the opportunity to learn about such natural events and be able to observe them with the help of the scientists, staff members, and resources available at the center.

UoS’ students also said that SCASS helps keep their interest in Astronomy and Space Sciences alive after completing their study programmes.