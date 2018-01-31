University of Sharjah, Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme conduct joint research

Dr. Abdullah Al Munaizal, Director of the Institute, said that the first study is about the nature of housing in the UAE, in terms of its current characteristics and future vision while the second will address the country’s future housing needs up to 2040.

He added that these studies are being conducted by professors from the university who hold relevant scientific specialisations in the faculties of literature, human and social sciences, business administration and engineering.

On the sidelines of the agreement and as part of the university’s role to serve the local community, the institute will organise a series of workshops and lectures on topics that concern the community, including achieving happiness among Emirati families, and the social empowerment of persons with disabilities and their families.