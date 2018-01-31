UoS and Chiba Institute of Technology discuss research on meteorite traces in UAE desert

Also attended the meeting, Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies; Eng. Khalfan Al Ramithi, UAE Space Agency; Prof. Ilias M. Fernini, Vice Director of Sharjah Center for Astronomy & Space Sciences; and Prof. Mohammed Mualej and Prof. Tariq Al Murabetin from UoS College of Engineering.

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy welcomed the delegation and overviewed the Sharjah Center for Astronomy & Space Sciences (SCASS) as of its establishment to this date and the programs it currently offers. He also talked about SCASS’ role in the educational process and community service, and science laboratories currently being built.

The parties discussed the research of SCASS’ Meteorite Center and the search operation for meteorite traces in UAE dessert, especially around Maliha region, using drones. The Japanese delegation discussed a new Japanese technology implemented in this field.

The meeting also discussed a program sponsored by UAE Space Agency to build a network of detection towers to track space junk, satellite debris and meteor showers. The network will detect and track satellite and meteor debris using cameras installed on three towers built across the UAE. One of the tower will be built in UoS’ SCASS. The new Japanese technology will contribute in tracking the location of wreckage in UAE’s desert after detecting it by these towers.