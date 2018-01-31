UoS honors members of the teaching body promoted in recent BoT meeting

Sharjah 24: Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UoS), honored nine members of the teaching body of the UoS, which were promoted by the Board of Trustees (BoT) to higher academic grade in its recent meeting headed by of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah.
The honoring ceremony was attended by Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies.

In his speech, Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy extended the congratulations of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and BoT Members, wishing the honorees more development and accomplishments to promote the wheel of research and innovation in the University. He also wished them success and good luck in their work, which they fulfilled perfectly, and deserved such an academic promotion. He encouraged the honorees to extend their expertise and knowledge to their colleagues in the teaching body.

Promotions included Dr. Salah Al-Tawbat and Dr. Najmuldin Qadir Zenki, who were promoted to Professor Dr.; and Dr. Muezulislam Faris, Dr. Wael Talaat Taha, Dr. Mohammed Sadat, Dr. Ahsan Rabhi, Dr. Makia Hemet, Dr. Imad Mushthi, and Dr. Qais Daoodi, who were promoted to Assistant Professor.