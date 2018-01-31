Chancellor of UoS discusses plans & strategies of UoS Alumni Association’s Executive Committee

In opening the meeting, Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy welcomed members of the Committee and congratulated them for electing some of them to the membership of the Executive Committee. Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy noted the support and guidelines of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, on graduating top scientists and researchers in all scientific degrees. Afterwards, Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy discussed some of the ideas and suggestions adopted by the 3rd batch of Alumni Association such as, giving opportunities to graduate students to support the UoS through the chair of professorship according to their competencies, which benefits are directed to scientific research. Concluding his speech, Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy listened to observations, ideas and suggestions on promoting the UoS’ position and power in terms of education, scientific research and provided student services.

Dr. Salah Taher stressed that UoS’ Alumni Association is always keen on maintaining continuous communication with its graduates, and promote their position in the community by developing their skills and competencies for benefit of the community. He also praised the importance of implementing the professorship chair project and suggested to set up an honor list of participating and contributing graduates.



Members of the Committee expressed their gratitude for UoS’ continuous support. The meeting discussed the latest updates on forming the organising body of the Alumni Association and establishing new committees such as: “Future Anticipation Committee” and “Graduates’ Happiness Committee”. Several initiatives were proposed in the meeting such as: “Leading Figure” initiative, which targets UoS graduates who attained significant influence and achievements in the community; and “Annual Magazine”, which features the Association’s accomplishments and activities.

In its 4th session, the Executive Committee of the Alumni Association comprised of: Prof. Abdullah Salim bin Hamuda Al Katbi, President of the Alumni Association; Eng. Rashid Obaid Rashid Al Matroushi, Vice President of the Alumni Association; and membership of Hamda Ali Hassan Al Baloushi, Hala Mohammed Ahmad Sulieman, Faisal Ali Murad Mohammed, Marwa Mohammed Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Suweidi, Hind Faozi Kharoub, Walid Aref Al Asbahi, Hamad Hassan Ghareeb, and Aicha Gherbi.