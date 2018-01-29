UoS CoBA approves final projects for the 3rd IFIE

The third edition of IFIE, which takes place on February 15-18, aligns with UAE’s innovation strategy and is part of UAE Innovation Week at Sharjah. The Forum’s jury is currently deliberating on the 3rd round to choose the top 13 project ideas that will qualify to the finals and win the award.

Prof. Philip Molyneux, Dean of the College of Business Administration, said that CoBA received over 50 projects from students in UoS, American University of Sharjah (AUS), Skyline University College (SUC) and the Higher College of Technology (HCT). From the 13 candidate projects for IFIE, only four winners will be chosen. The jury comprises entrepreneurs and owners of top companies in the business scene of Sharjah and the UAE, who are fully qualified to judge on promising projects, stated Prof. Philip.

Dr. Amal Al Ali, Assistant Professor at CoBA and Head of the IFIE Committee, said the participating projects in the current round are marked with social and environmental diversity. During the previous rounds, students were trained according to cutting-edge methods and modern educational practices, which helped improve the level of participating projects in comparison to previous years. The projects offered practical innovative ideas and solutions. The jury relied in choosing candidate projects for the final round on a set of standards, some of which focus on the feasibility and innovative factor of the project and the characteristics of the project’s entrepreneur. This in turn assists the student in establishing a database he/she can use to implement future projects.

The Jury of the International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IFIE) includes: Sheikha Hind bint Faisal Al Qassimi, CEO - Velvet Magazine; Mrs. Raghda Trim, Board Member - Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Mohammed Hilal, Board Member - Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and CEO of Mohamed Hilal Group; Advocate Ibrahim Al Hosani, CEO - Al Hosani Advocates & Legal Consultants; Dr. Hanadi Al Suwaidi, Innovation and Talent Expert; Dr. Amr Saleh, Economic Adviser at Sharjah Economic Development Department; Dr. Kazim Al Shaghana, Strategic Adviser at Sharjah Economic Development Department; Mrs. Mariam Al Mazrou, Managing Director – Tamim Group of Companies; Mrs. Randa Taher, CEO – Sajouri Co.; Mr. Ahmad bin Saed Al Sweidi, Director of Commercial Investment Department - Sharjah Economic Development Department; Mrs. Fiza Saber, Director of HR Department – DNV – GL; and Mrs. Hanan Al Breki, Director of Innovation and Excellence Department.