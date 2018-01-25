AUS showcases its internationally recognised programmes at International Education Show, Sharjah

As a leading provider of quality higher education in the Gulf, the AUS pavilion attracted many visitors keen to pursue their undergraduate and graduate education at the university. University officials briefed interested students and their parents on the wide variety of highly regarded programs on offer at AUS, as well as on the development opportunities available to students to hone their critical thinking, communication and leadership skills.

The visitors were also briefed on the first-rate facilities available to students on campus. Known for its multicultural and vibrant campus life, AUS is ranked by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings as the university with the highest percentage of international students in the world.



Speaking about the quality of programs offered by the university, Ali Shuhaimy, Executive Director of Enrollment Management at AUS, said:



“As one of the most sought-after universities in the Middle East, we are committed to bring the best education to qualified students, regardless of their origin, background, nationality, gender or religion. Whether they are pursuing degrees focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM subjects), business degrees that prepare them for the fiercely competitive global corporate world, or any of our other highly regarded degree programs, deserving students can benefit from our financial grants and scholarships.”



“We are very encouraged by the response we have received from so many students and their parents interested in our undergraduate and graduate programs, and we look forward to welcoming and meeting with them tomorrow,” he added.



AUS officials will be present at the university pavilion tomorrow, Friday, January 26, 4:00—9:00 p.m.