AUS and Beijing Institute of Technology to expand research opportunities

The purpose of the agreement, which was signed by Dr. Bjorn Kjerfve, Chancellor of AUS, and Dr. Yong Zhen, Vice President of BITZH, on behalf of their respective institutions, is to provide a framework of cooperation between the two institutions and facilitate collaboration.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two institutions will develop research cooperation, including collaboration on joint projects carried out by research centres and collaboration to secure funding to enhance the capacity to carry out research. AUS and BITZH will also promote exchange between their faculty and graduate students for the purpose of research. They will also promote the exchange of undergraduate students, as well as organize academic and cultural activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor Kjerfve said, "We are pleased to sign this MoU with the Beijing Institute of Technology, Zhuhai. As part of its commitment to pursue and promote quality research, AUS is dedicated to reaching out and engaging with premier centres of research and innovation all across the world. This agreement is an important step in helping AUS achieve that goal."

The signing ceremony was also attended by senior officials from AUS and BITZH.