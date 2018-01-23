UoS College of Law holds its 1st Advisory Board Meeting

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al-Naimiy, Chancellor of UoS, opened the meeting welcoming members of the Advisory Board. Al-Naimiy noted UoS’ reputable position in terms of the number of students and various academic programs offered by the College of Law and other research centers and institutes. He said that the UoS is the only university which branches and centers spread across Sharjah’s cities and regions. Prof. Hamid M.K. Al-Naimiy also commended the infinite financial and moral support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), who founded the UoS to be a top educational and research edifice serving the local community, the region and the world. He concluded his speech by listening to the recommendations and observations of the Board members, to support and develop the College of Law.



The meeting was attended by Prof. Bashar Hikmet Malkawi, Dean of College of Law, and members of the Advisory Board comprising of: Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of UAE General Civil Aviation Authority; Amna Sultan Al Owais, DIFC Courts co-Chief Executive; Nasser Ahmad Al Rashidi, Director of Space Policy and Legislation at the UAE Space Agency; Abdullah Ibrahim Deaifis, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre; Dr. Abdul Wahab Abdoul, Former President of the UAE Federal Supreme Court; Colonel Dr. Khalid Hamad Al Hamadi. Director of Sharjah Police Research Center; Colonel Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of Police Science Academy; Khalifa Rashid Bin Deemas, Senior Attorney General – Dubai Public Prosecution; Abdullah Al Katbi, Ministry of Interior; Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Director of the Legal Department at the Office of the Ruler of Sharjah; and Dr. Jasim Abdullah Mohammed Omair, Ministry of Interior.



Prof. Bashar Hikmet Malkawi, Dean of College of Law, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Prof. Hamid M.K. Al-Naimiy for attending the first meeting of College of Law Advisory Board and his continuous support.



He also thanked Dr. Salah Taher, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs, for his efforts and cooperation. Prof. Bashar noted the strategic plan initiated by the College of Law in 2014 and the college’s achievements in terms of academic programs it offers, as well as the achievements of its students and members of the teaching body, to promote the education process.



He noted the College’s vision to involve legal professionals and reputable expertise in the State in the development of the working mechanism of the college and proposal of opinions for the benefit of the students and members of the teaching body. Prof. Bashar then overviewed key goals to be developed within the framework of the strategic plan, such as cooperating to reinforce the legal clinic and M.A. Program on the Air and Space Law, the B.A. Program in English language in collaboration with the University of Arizona, and training students within disciplines covered in the job market. Other goals of the strategic plan include, promoting the professional aspect in developing student skills, encouraging participation in mock-trial competitions, attracting top professors and increase the number of research papers published in top legal magazines, and contributing into UoS’ and the community’s service by providing legal consultations and expertise to members of the teaching board.



The Advisory Board decided by mutual agreement of its members to elect Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Director of the Legal Department at the Office of the Ruler of Sharjah, as the Board’s Chairman. The members also discussed a number of ideas and suggestions to promote the college’s processes, train and prepare students to engage the labor market, reinforce the role of meetings and conferences and boost support of private and public authorities and institutions, as well as adopt academic initiatives, establish new disciplines and offer training programs for the students.



The meeting was concluded with giving a conception to formulate subsidiary committees of the Advisory Board and define their specialties. Finally, opinions and suggestions of the members were placed in an implementation plan within specific time schedule to be examined in the following meeting.