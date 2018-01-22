ADU launches three IT initiatives

The university has introduced a new concept of delivering collaborative architecture for inter-campus lectures to provide closer-to-real classroom experiences for students via a state-of-the-art unified video and audio communication platform. 'ASK ADU' is an improved helpdesk system that offers students a one-stop shop online-experience for IT and student affairs services. 'EMAIL FOR LIFE' will keep ADU connected with its current students, alumni, and future students with their alma mater’s email address.

With the launch of ADU’s IT initiatives, the university aims to contribute to the UAE’s sustainable economic development and accelerate the nation’s ongoing transition to a diversified knowledge-based economy. With its IT initiatives, the university seeks to provide a world-class educational experience and meet the high demand for its academic programmes.

Sherif Mousa, Interim Vice Chancellor at ADU, said, "Education is currently undergoing a paradigm shift with regard to framework, teaching and learning approaches. Developing the right educational curriculum and educational tools is important in this time of change, as we strive to support the government’s efforts in the educational sector. These tools will help to empower young Emiratis and create the right framework and culture for the next generation to keep pace with the rapid changes in technology."

Joseph Aninias, Director of Information Technology at ADU, said, "These initiatives correspond with the UAE’s strategic vision to build a diversified knowledge-based economy, leverage its competitive capabilities, and foster innovation, digitisation, and technological breakthroughs. This significant boost is a testament to ADU’s relentless pursuit of excellence in strategic areas of innovation and technology that boost socio-economic development."