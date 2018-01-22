The Islamic Forum organises a series of Islamic cultural lectures at Al Qassimia University

The program includes a series of valuable scientific lessons and specialised lectures, during the period of 21-25 January 2018 on the theater of Al Qassimia University.

Dr. Majid Bushleiby, General Secretary of the Islamic Forum, state: "Within the framework of the Islamic Forum in Sharjah, the Islamic Forum in Sharjah is keen to interact culturally with the emirate's orientation towards enhancing the community awareness of the essence of Islamic culture and the cultural responsibility of the institution. Which includes various qualitative initiatives and awareness-raising and cultural programs that address communities and focus on interpreting the unique meanings of enabling legislation through an integrated action strategy, facilitating cultural awareness programs in Islamic culture for non-Arabic-speakers, which reflects and translates the aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qassimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Union and Ruler of Sharjah, that aims to promote a proper understanding of Islamic culture, establishing values of forgiveness in society, respecting each other and spreading a culture of coexistence and care.

He assured that the Islamic Forum during its blessed cultural career and successful scientific journey explores all that is useful and new from the forensic sciences and the knowledge of the Lord, which increases the self-esteem and the welfare of individuals, where he held various courses in this subject.

He explained that the series begins with two lectures for "What is the Holy Quran?", and discusses three main axes on the subject; namely, the definition of the Holy Quran, the purposes of the Holy Quran and its names for non-Arabic-speakers, in addition, explaining the virtues of Al-Fatihah. "



And the second lecture is: "Facilitated Jurisprudence for Non-Arabic Speakers", which is presented in English as well. Which focuses on the jurisprudence of Islamic jurisprudence and its importance in the Islamic Sharia law, as well as the concepts of jurisprudence, purity and ablutions, as an order for the daily work performed by the individuals?”

"The lecture series will be launched over four days by Sheikh / Alaa Al-Ashqar, imam and preacher of Um Amena mosque in Sharjah, Sharjah Islamic Affairs. As for the last day's lecture "The aesthetics of Arabic for non-native speakers. " that will be presented by Dr. Asma Awadh - Assistant Director of the English Language Center College of Art, Humanities and social science, University of Sharjah - the aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy, which explains the importance of language to non-Arabic speakers, as a tool to understand religion and explain its obvious meaning and thus work, and comply with the provisions that indicates it.

He concluded by saying that the Islamic Forum has made a firm effort to establish the Islamic culture in the Emirate of Sharjah, to serve the sciences of Arabic and the general Islamic sciences, and the sciences of the Holy Quran and interpretation in particular. He concluded a number of agreements on the organisation of joint cultural work, in coordination and cooperation with the prestigious scientific and academic institutions, This is part of Sharjah's strategy in spreading science and educating individuals and communities in the society, with its human content and noble purposes, for the purposes and objectives of the Islamic Forum within the cultural action plan of 2018.