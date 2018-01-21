AUS’ CEPE and Imdaad collaborate to produce future-ready leaders

Fourteen of the company’s leading executives took part in the Imdaad Executive Program, which ran over a period of three months. All participants successfully completed the program and were recognised at a graduation ceremony held at AUS on Tuesday, January 16. Participants covered modules during the program which included Cultural Leadership, Strategy Formation, Challenges of Modern Leadership, Knowledge Management, Managing People and Change Management.

The program focused on providing participants with the capability to lead groups of people in a highly competitive, globally oriented marketplace. It was delivered by internationally respected leadership management experts, including Jeff Singer, a Harvard MBA and Executive in Residence at the AUS School of Business Administration.

Director of CEPE, Dr. Ilias Visvikis, said: “It is important that programs such as the Imdaad Executive Program combine international experience with local knowledge and expertise. This ensures that such programs have the greatest impact on participants and yield the best results for the companies in which they work. Our region is facing both challenges and opportunities that are unique and not seen in any other business environment. It is essential therefore that we consider such circumstances when creating leadership programs. This program was created in close partnership and consultation with Imdaad so that it addressed their needs precisely, leading to strong returns on investment.”

Executive Director of Human Capital and Administration at ‎Imdaad, Marwan Othman, said, “We are delighted by the excellent results achieved by participants of this program and are already seeing a positive transformation in the workplace as a result of this program. Having such a significant number of our senior managers and executives learn from world-renowned business experts has been a fantastic opportunity for those who took part, and I am looking forward to seeing the outcomes of the program benefit Imdaad over the weeks and months ahead.”