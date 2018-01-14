Lubna Al Qasimi urges ZU newcomers to commit to the highest standards of academic excellence

Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi, President of Zayed University, recently welcomed all the newcomer via a video, during the students orientation day, which was held recently on both campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in which she encouraged students to commit to the highest standards of conduct and academic excellence and to benefit from the high-quality education and exceptional services provided by the university to develop personally and professionally.

Students, during the event, were exposed to the university’s departments, faculty and staff, campus services and resources, rules and policies and provides them with the useful academic information they need for their transition to Zayed University’s new and exciting academic and cultural setting.

Prof. Reyadh AlMehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University, stressed that the university is always keen to provide a high-end learning experience for all its students, to qualify them to excel academically and to acquire suitable skills and experiences to benefit in their personal and practical lives ahead.

Prof. Marilyn Roberts, University Provost, said, during her speech at the ZU Graduate Programs Orientation Seminar, which was recently held in the Abu Dhabi Zayed University Campus, “We are following aspirational goals to continue the institutional ranking rise, as the UAE government aims to pin Zayed University on the top 300 universities worldwide”. “ZU is fully committed to training the next generation of leaders and hopes that the Zayed University post-graduate experience will continue to enhance their personal career paths,” she said.