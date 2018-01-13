AUS welcomes UAE’S most distinguished students to Spring 2018 Orientation

The enrollees comprise the top 20 percent of their high school classes and will begin attending classes when the Spring 2018 semester commences on January 21.

During the session that marked the start of the university’s Orientation Week, AUS Acting Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Professor Kevin Mitchell expressed his appreciation of the hard work the freshmen had put in to join the university, stating that they are among the top percentile of their high school graduating class. He said:

“In 1997, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, founded AUS, the region’s leader in higher education, known for excellence and innovation in teaching, learning, research and service.”

“The fact that you have been accepted into American University of Sharjah is an accomplishment to be proud of, and I hope that it is the first of many successes that you will experience during your time at AUS.

Speaking about the university’s multicultural campus environment, Professor Mitchell said: “The diversity of AUS students and faculty is one of our greatest strengths, and I urge you to take advantage of all that a multicultural educational environment can offer to expand your knowledge and make connections to your fellow students through student organizations, sports teams, and informal interactions while walking to class.”

The incoming freshmen cohort for the semester comprises more than 200 bright and talented young men and women ready to begin their university life. As part of its mandate, the university is set to offer them a challenging and stimulating academic environment along with increased financial assistance and support in the form of grants and scholarships to help them through their academic journey.

This year, nearly 40 international exchange students from countries as diverse as Bahrain, Armenia, China, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Mali, The Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States among others will also be joining the university. AUS is known throughout the region for its multicultural campus environment, with more than 95 nationalities comprising its student body.

Executive Director for Enrollment Management, Ali Shuhaimy also welcomed the new students and their parents to the session and congratulated the students on beginning the next phase of their academic career.

A week-long schedule of on and off campus festivities and events has been organised for the new students, including a dinner reception and library tour, Sharjah and Dubai city tours, games at the Student Centre and awareness sessions for parents and students.