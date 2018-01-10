Sheikha Aisha bint Mohammed Al Qasimi honours 136 outstanding students at UoS

The ceremony opened with a short film about UoS, the achievements of the Deanship of Student Affairs – Women in all sport, art, cultural, social and educational activities that were organised by the deanship, as well as the role of usher’s team, young women and student clubs in events, conferences, exhibitions, festivals and trips.



In her opening speech, Dr. Salama Al-Rahoumi, Dean of Student Affairs - Women, welcomed the audience, directors of departments and centers, members of the teaching and administrative bodies, and mothers of the outstanding and honours students. She also expressed appreciation and gratitude to Sheikha Aisha bint Mohammed Al Qasimi for her highness’s continuous attention, honorable patronage of and attendance to UoS’ honoring ceremonies of the outstanding and honours students, which enriches the value of such ceremonies and leave a positive impact on everyone.



Dr. Salama congratulated the outstanding and honors students, asserting that their academic and knowledge excellence will remain one of the most substantial goals and principles of the noble mission established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah. Dr. Salama also congratulated members of the teaching and administrative bodies, and the parents. She asserted that their role in raising and educating their children towards scientific excellence requires from them enormous efforts and sacrifices throughout various stages of development, nurturing the student’s self-confidence, opening new horizons and encouraging creativity and innovation. Lastly, Dr. Salama addressed the outstanding and honours students, stating “Dear ladies, your home countries need your creativity and excellence to achieve their development, especially if you dedicate effort to gain even more knowledge, particularly in your university, as it always opens its doors to receive you and fulfil any scientific or educational aspirations you may need through its postgraduate programs and scientific research”.



Student Taiba Malullah Mohammed, College of Communication graduate, gave a speech on behalf of her classmates, in which she thanked the UoS and everyone who participated in establishing such a great landmark to attract the best teachers and utilize cutting-edge technology and strategies to cope with the present and build a bright future, provide top quality academic environment, a crossroad of world cultures. She also praised the UoS’ role in connecting academic and professional life through practical training and graduation fairs and projects. She commended the role of the Deanship of Students – Women in nurturing students’ innovations and polishing their skills. She also expressed appreciation to the parents for their blessings, continuous support and infinite giving. Ms. Taiba advised the graduates to be UoS ambassadors and dedicate their energy and knowledge for what is good, and wished them success and good luck in their practical life.



At the end of the ceremony, Sheikha Aisha bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, accompanied by Dr. Salama Al-Rahoumi, honoured the outstanding and honours students and gave them shields of excellence amid a tumultuous welcome from the parents and the audience.