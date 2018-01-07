UoS receives student delegation from the University of Colorado

Dr. Salah Taher, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs, welcomed the delegation. He noted UoS’ international position as the #1 university in terms of multiculturalism and student diversity. UoS’ success stems from its attention to developing the educational process in terms of quality rather than quantity. Its main feature relies not only in the variety of degree programs it offers, but also in meeting the needs of the local community and the region. UoS has established cooperation with several world universities, to grant joint degrees that provide graduates with the best knowledge and education in the field.

Dr. Nadia Farhat, Director of Enrollment Management & Academic Guidance Department (EMAG), overviewed the UoS and its facilities, colleges, degree programs, science and research centers and institutes, studios and laboratories. Dr. Nadia highlighted the facilitation and services provided to students by the deanships of student affairs. She noted UoS’ efforts to become a research university, participate in preparing innovation, creativity and training programs, and provide job opportunities to its graduates. The visitors toured UoS’ facilities, libraries, laboratories and colleges. UoC delegation included Mr. Sam Thomas, Coordinator, and 11 students.