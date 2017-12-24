AUS signs agreement with Zulekha Hospital

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on December 18 at the university’s campus, by Dr. Björn Kjerfve, Chancellor of AUS, and Taher Shams, Managing Director of Zulekha Healthcare Group.

The agreement furthers the goal of the Emirate to raise academic and research standards and set global benchmarks in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of AUS.

Under the terms of the MoU, both organisations will work in areas of mutual interest, conduct joint research activities while utilising each other’s expertise and resources, and provide student sponsorship.

Zulekha Hospital has expressed interest in enrolling some of its staff members in the university’s recently launched Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering (MSBME) program. The agreement will also provide support for internships, research projects, and co-advising graduate student theses as well as projects related to healthcare, in addition to providing support for creativity and innovation and the use of advanced technology in healthcare.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kjerfve said, “With our dynamic, multidisciplinary MSBME program which began this Fall semester, we hope to meet the increased demand for qualified biomedical engineers in the healthcare industry as well as the demand in biomedical research.”

Taher Shams, Managing Director of Zulekha Healthcare Group commented on the MoU and said, “Through this collaboration with AUS, we will focus on developing local, homegrown talent. The practical learning, research and development opportunities available will make the curriculums comprehensive and equip students to pursue careers in the growing healthcare and engineering sectors.”