Big thaw hits Harbin ice sculptures in China

Daytime temperatures have poked above freezing in northern China's warmest week this winter, prompting the closure of the Harbin Ice and Snow World after Sunday, more than 10 days ahead of schedule.

The winter park in Harbin, a northeastern city known for its bitterly cold weather, had attracted more than one million visitors since it opened on Dec. 23.

Some visitors who made bookings to marvel at mini ice replicas of the Colosseum and the Milan Cathedral were disappointed by the early closure. Last year the park shut on March 10.