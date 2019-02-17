China sees growth in cultural tourism during Spring Festival

Data show that 44.2 percent of the tourists nationwide visited art galleries, 40.5 percent went to museums and 34.8 percent watched cultural performances of various kinds during the Spring Festival holiday season.

"It's very beautiful here. Not only can our children learn from the exhibition, but we parents can also draw knowledge therefrom," said Yuan, a tourist who took her son to a dinosaur theme park in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Analysts say the growing popularity in cultural tourism is associated with a change of mindset.

The CTA was approved as the National Tourism Data Center (NTDC) in 2015.

In China, it is a custom to return home in the Spring Festival. But a growing number of people have chosen to "reverse the trend" by going out for tourist visits. In the week before the Spring Festival in 2019, the orders for air tickets to Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and other major cities increased by 40 percent compared with last year.

"We have seen a new phenomenon this year. More people have the conditions to invite their families to metropolis like Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, or regional sub-centers to celebrate the Spring Festival together. It is an evident phenomenon this year," said Dai Bin, president of CTA.

Traditionally the grandest occasion for family reunion in China, the Spring Festival is in the start of the Chinese New Year. The Spring Festival begins on the first day of the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. The celebration culminates 15 days later with the Spring Lantern Festival.