Pakistan eases visa rules to "heaven for tourists"

The reforms, approved by the cabinet, would open up a new era for the tourism industry, which was devastated after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the United States, Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry said.

Chaudhry did not identify the countries that would benefit from the new rules but in December, he told Reuters that citizens of most European countries would be granted a visa on arrival.

Tourists would also be allowed to visit the politically sensitive Himalayan region of Kashmir and other northern areas, which now require special permission.

The new rules would also ease travel restrictions on foreign journalists, Chaudhry said.

The new visa regime comes after some countries eased travel advisories on Pakistan in light of improvements in security.

Pakistan was last a prominent tourist destination in the 1970s when the "hippie trail" brought Western travellers through the apricot and walnut orchards of the Swat Valley and Kashmir on their way to India and Nepal.