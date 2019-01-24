Hong Kong moves to criminalise insults to anthem

The city is a special administrative region of China and shares its anthem "March of the Volunteers" with the mainland, where a similar law was enacted in 2017.

When it passes later this year, the new law could put an end to the practice of local soccer fans booing the anthem at major matches, a tradition that began following the failure of Hong Kong's 2014 democracy protests.

Many Hong Kong residents use such events to express their dissatisfaction with China, which regained sovereignty of the city from the United Kingdom in 1997.

The new penalties will apply to anyone found guilty of “insulting” the national anthem “publicly and intentionally” or using it for commercial purposes, according to Hong Kong’s Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Office.

The office told dpa by email that the bill is intended to preserve the anthem’s “dignity” and requires residents to show proper etiquette while the anthem is being played.

Similar laws exist in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, where the royal family’s national anthem is protected by long-standing lese-majesty laws.

Critics of the bill see it as another way for the government to curb expressions of discontent. They have also raised concerns with the proposed law’s two-year statute of limitations and its difficult enforcement.

Democratic legislator Claudia Mo said the bill was unnecessary as Hong Kong already has an existing law safeguarding the flag and other national symbols.

After 150 years of British colonial rule, many Hong Kongers see the city as unique and separate from the rest of mainland China.

While there was much initial enthusiasm surrounding reunification, that excitement has dropped in recent years with just 38 per cent of respondents reporting that they were “proud” Chinese citizens in June. The number dropped to 16 per cent for respondents aged 18-29.