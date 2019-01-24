'Too much tourism' on agenda at Madrid travel fair

Chronic overcrowding in cities like Venice and Barcelona is sparking an angry backlash from locals, who complain that a surge in visitors is making life intolerable.

Locals complain that home-sharing sites like Airbnb are driving up rents in picturesque city centres, forcing locals out, and they voice concerns over the environmental impact of cruise liners.

"If there are too many people, if people don't want to come, if those who live here are upset and spend their days protesting, that affects us all. It is not sustainable," the head of Barcelona-based tourist firm Advanced Leisure Services, Angel Diaz, told AFP.

The issue is a central focus at the Fitur international tourism fair, which got under way Wednesday in Madrid with 10,000 exhibitors and an expected 250,000 visitors.

On the programme at the five-day event are several conferences dedicated to combatting overtourism and developing responsible, sustainable alternatives.

The fair showcases a group of villages in Portugal that stage cultural events outside of the peak tourist season to avoid saturation in the summer.

"Tourism brings great benefits. But the (local) community also has to receive those benefits," said Gloria Guevera, the head of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which represents the private tourism sector globally.

She cited examples of pro-active approaches to overtourism such as Croatia's walled medieval town of Dubrovnik, which staggers arrival times for cruise ships.