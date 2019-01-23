Kyrgyzstan to decide on national hat's status

On Monday a parliamentary committee supported the proposal which will also see fines levied for insults to the felt hat the first step towards the legislation's introduction for a general parliamentary vote.

The bill is a result of a furore that erupted in late 2017 when a dog was photographed wearing an Ak-Kalpak hat at a dog show.

The headpiece, which is usually white, has a special place in the Central Asian country, revered so much that it has its own national day.

The four-panelled hat symbolises "the peaks of the magnificent Kyrgyz mountains, forever snow-capped," a former presidential advisor, Topchubek Turgunaliyev, told AFP last year.

Since a popular uprising in 2010, politicians in the Muslim majority country have focused keen attention on matters of national identity and culture.