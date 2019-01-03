In Mexico, first Aztec 'Flayed Lord' temple found

Researchers found two sacrificial altars, two sculptures of flayed skulls and a stone trunk in a pyramidal basement of the Ndachjian-Tehuacan archaeological zone in Puebla state.

The trunk, which was covered with sacrificial skin, represents Xipe Totec, scientists believe. The Aztec deity was worshipped as the god of new growth.

Archaeologist Noemi Castillo said that the building, which would have been used between 1000 and 1260 AD, had characteristics of sacrificial sites described by documentary sources.

Prisoners were killed on the first altar in gladiatorial combat or with arrows and then skinned on the second altar. The priests wore the skin of the victims as clothing during worshipping rituals.

Evidence of the cult has been found in the past in other cultures, but the Puebla discovery is the first complete temple found.