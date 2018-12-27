Romania politics: a tug-of-war between two powerful men

The two protagonists are centre-right president Klaus Iohannis and Liviu Dragnea, head of the Social Democratic PSD party, who is prime minister in all but name.

It was Dragnea's deep-seated ambition to become prime minister after his PSD party won the general election at the end of 2016.

But the 56-year-old was prevented from doing so because of a previous suspended jail sentence for electoral fraud.

But even if he has had to content himself with only being president of the chamber of deputies, it is effectively Dragnea who pulls the strings of power in Romania.

He toppled two prime ministers in just seven months, before nominating Viorica Dancila to the post in January 2017. Her detractors described her as a "perfect puppet".

Over the past two years, the slim, moustachioed leader of the PSD, the successor party to the communists, has courted voters largely in the poor and rural areas of the country with generous political promises.

His political rivals suspect this is more about him trying to save his own skin, as he is caught up in two other criminal cases. In one of them, he is already appealing a prison sentence for abuse of power handed down in June.

Dragnea has repeatedly attacked the EU, which he accuses of "interfering" in Romania's affairs and its sovereignty.

His position echoes similar sentiments from Hungary's nationalist-conservative prime minister Viktor Orban.

Dragnea's increasingly authoritarian style of leadership has also angered critics within his own party.

"Dragnea is no longer the man I knew," said one deputy, Marcel Ciolacu, recently. "He is blinded by power, by pride and by imaginary fears."