Kids in Iraq camps dream big, but can't enroll in school

The makeshift primary school in the dusty Hammam al-Alil 2 camp in Iraq's north opened earlier this year, but several thousand displaced children are unable to access it.

For Maareb, the problem is paperwork.

"I want to go to school with my friends, but I'm not allowed because I don't have an ID," says the seven-year-old, her plaited hair dangling down her back.

"I want to finish my studies to become a doctor."

Maareb and her family fled to Hammam al-Alil 2 a few years ago from Zammar, around 90 kilometres (60 miles) west, as Daesh overran the region.

At the time, Maareb had proof of birth provided by a hospital, but no government-issued identification. In the violent chaos of IS's reign, her father could not acquire the necessary papers to secure her a spot in a classroom.

"Because of our displacement, I was never able to get an ID card for Maareb, so she doesn't have any paperwork now besides a birth certificate," says her father, Ibrahim Helo.