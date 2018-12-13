Migrants keep crossing Strait of Gibraltar despite bad weather

The onset of autumn, with the cold, storms and fog, has not stopped migrants from crossing the Mediterranean from Morocco to Spain, a journey that has this year claimed the lives of hundreds of youths.

From the heights of Tarifa, veteran sailors work in shifts behind radar screens at the rescue service command centre monitoring the Strait of Gibraltar, through which 100,000 ships transit every year.

"When the weather is good we can see homes in North Africa from here," said its head, Adolfo Serrano.

Just 14 kilometres (nine miles) separates northern Morocco from Spain's southern Andalusia region at the Strait's narrowest point.

"But with a quickly changing sea, strong currents, fogs that can surprise you, it's a dangerous crossing," added Serrano.

It is especially perilous because human traffickers put migrants on packed inflatable boats or plastic canoes that can easily overturn, he said.