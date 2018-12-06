Bolivia court green lights new Morales reelection bid

"The full chamber of the Supreme Electoral Court, by virtue of the jurisdiction and competence exercised by law," approved nine candidates for primary elections in January, including Morales, according to the decision, which was read out at a press briefing.

The court decision came just as opposition to Morales's candidacy was building dramatically.

Protest marches were heading to the capital, and a general strike was called for next Thursday.

The ruling party last year dismissed the result of the referendum in 2016 that denied Morales the possibility of seeking a fourth term.

Morales argues that it is his human right to seek reelection.