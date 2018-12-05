Cuba set to tighten screws on private sector

For Estrella Rivas, who rents out rooms in Havana's Vedado neighborhood, the new rules means she will be unable to offer breakfast to her guests just a place to sleep.

"That means less money for me," Rivas says matter-of-factly.

So who is going to enforce the new rules on private-sector businesses, which now account for 13 percent of Cuba's workforce, or 592,000 people?

"I don't know," replies Rivas. "It seems there will be inspectors questioning the tourists."

Since the new measures were published in July in the country's official gazette, setting off a 150-day countdown to implementation that ends Friday, the government has worked overtime to explain them.