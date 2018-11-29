Land of Golden Fleece': Georgia's history and culture

Here are five points on the culture and history of the tiny nation nestled between the Black Sea and the Caucasus mountains.

Georgians jokingly claim the title of "first Europeans" due to the discovery of fossilised bones of early humans that are almost two million years old the oldest found outside Africa in the medieval town of Dmanisi, southwest of the capital Tbilisi.

Before the discovery, there was no direct evidence that hominins a term comprising humans and chimpanzees had walked in Europe from the cradle of Africa more than 800,000 years ago.

The well-preserved Dmanisi fossils revolutionised current theories of human evolution as they proved that early man was a single species with a wide range of looks -- rather than several distinct species.

The early Georgian kingdom of Colchis features prominently in classical Greek and Roman mythology as the land of the Golden Fleece, a magical symbol of authority and kingship.

One ancient Greek tale describes the quest for the Golden Fleece by the hero Jason and his crew who sailed to Colchis aboard a ship called Argo. They acquired the fleece with the help of sorceress Medea, the daughter of the king of Colchis, Aeetes.

Other prominent "Georgian" characters in Greek mythology include sorceress Circe, Cretan queen Pasiphae, her brother Perses, and children Ariadne, Phaedra, and Minotaur.