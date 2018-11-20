In Pakistani village, home is where the cave is

Located around 60 kilometres (40 miles) from Pakistan's capital, nearly 3,000 people live in caves in the village of Hasan Abdal, according to councilor Haji Abdul Rasheed whose own home is among the dwellings carved into the rugged, earthen hillside embankments.

Rasheed's spartan cave or "buray" as it is locally known consists of a few minimally furnished rooms complemented by a breezy veranda.

The caves are usually dug by hand, with residents using clay to plaster the walls a practice which serves as a bulwark against landslides, they say.

"There is nothing like it. If you build a mud house, it collapses during the rains. This does not collapse," says Rasheed.

Although locals have been living in caves for at least five centuries since the area was settled by a Mughal tribe, a surge in housing prices has renewed the appetite for the cavernous homes, which cost much less than their urban counterparts.

"We bought this because it's cheaper... we dug it ourselves," says resident Ameer Ullah Khan.

The modern-day cave dwellers also recommend the structures as ideally suited to Pakistan's weather -- staying cool as summertime temperature soar past 40 degrees Celsius and providing a warm cocoon during the area's chilly winters.

"We mostly spend our summers here... using the caves as our residence and to store our belongings, including our wheat and corn harvest," says Muhammad Sohail, who lives elsewhere the rest of the year.

Life is not all easy however: lacking sufficient natural light, the caves rely on electricity cabled in from outside to power TV sets and mobile phones, while indoor plumbing is a rare luxury.