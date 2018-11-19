Tension rises in Tijuana as Mexicans protest against migrant caravan

Between 300 and 400 people waving Mexican flags shouted slogans against the migrants, with some protesters throwing bottles at police as they tried to break a cordon around the shelter where the newcomers are staying.

"They are going to stay here for months and they are going to keep on coming, who is going to support them?" Arturo Alba, a doctor who was taking part in the protest, told dpa.

"This is an invasion," said another protester, echoing US President Donald Trump's words.

About 2,500 Central American migrants, including women and children, have reached Tijuana after travelling north from Honduras for over a month.

A further 3,000 people are en route to the border city, which has a population of 1.7 million. The majority of them are planning on seeking asylum in the US, a process that can last many months and could potentially lead to them being deported.

"Invaders must leave," said protester Celia Oxaca, also echoing Trump. "They are killers, they are not good people. Here we are already full with the people we have."

The US president again took to Twitter to attack the caravan, saying: "The US is ill-prepared for this invasion, and will not stand for it. They are causing crime and big problems in Mexico. Go home!"

About 9,000 Central Americans are heading for the US in diffrenet groups. Trump has sent thousands of troops to seal the southern border.