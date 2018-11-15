Greek silk road town finds itself back in fashion

"I've been working in this hall for 20 years," the middle-aged weaver shouts above the din.

The dormant, isolated town of Soufli has been a key centre for Greek silk production since the 19th century.

This was also the first area in Europe to rear silkworms after they were smuggled by Byzantine monks out of India in the 6th century AD.

Silk, much of it homemade, has sustained the town of around 4,000 inhabitants for decades, although the number of factories has fallen.

Now though, say the town's last two active producers, silk is again de rigueur on the world's most prestigious catwalks, and demand from designers for the luxurious fabric is on the up.

"Penetrate into the world of fashion, this is what Soufli is trying to do there is no haute couture without silk nowadays," says Yiorgos Tsiakiris, owner of the factory that bears his name.

"The area's great advantage is its long experience (with sericulture).This is where silk was first produced in Europe we should exploit this advantage," he adds.

His production site is not far from the Mouhtarides factory, where marketing manager Despina Bakarou also talks of concerted action to make the most of current trends.

"Silk is making a comeback. Fashion designers are asking for it. We are trying to maximise the quantity and quality of our production," she says.