Ivory Coast twins struggle for a way between superstition and poverty

At the roundabout outside city hall in the bustling quarter of Ivory Coast's commercial capital, three other pairs of twins are also begging.

Two of the pairs are dressed respectively in pint-sized costumes of the Nigerian national football team and Real Madrid.

In Ivory Coast, twins are widely seen as a strange and even supernatural phenomenon -- a popular belief that makes them vulnerable to being presented like fairground attractions as well as beggars.

Voices are now calling for a change in attitudes, which doom many twins to a life without proper schooling or a stable home.

The Association of Twins and More in Ivory Coast (A2JPCI) regularly carries out awareness campaigns in a bid to change beliefs about twins.

"Our main goal is to fight the use of child twins for begging," said Jean-Tresor Depri, accompanied by his twin brother, Jean-Paul.

A2JPCI says it has 1,000 members and estimates the number of pairs of twins in the West African country to be 5,000 "at the minimum".

"We're faced with a very complicated situation in Ivory Coast and in Africa," Depri said. "A child's place is at school."

"Putting children on the side of the road doesn't make us happy. It's poverty that does this," said Aicha Cisse, the mother of Salim and Mahamadou.

Cisse said daily alms can total 2,000 CFA francs (three euros, $3.5) and sometimes 5,000 francs. People also hand out peanuts, vegetables and cassava.

"This is the only solution while they're not in school," she said of the begging.

"But in the next year or two, they will start going to school and I will take up doing washing again."