Village in the city tries to save Zimbabwe traditions

A bespectacled elderly woman claps her hands to get their attention and tells them gripping tales with words and songs about animals, folklore and supernatural beings.

Hatifari Munongi, a poet, storyteller and retired schoolteacher, has built a replica traditional homestead at her property in the suburb of Marlborough in Harare.

She was inspired to set up the miniature village after chatting with local children.

"I would ask a child about 'nhodo' and they would stare at me with a blank face," she told AFP, referring to a game of counting pebbles in and out of a small pit in the ground, which was beloved by generations of Zimbabweans.

"It was all foreign to them. For me that was not a good sign," she said, explaining how it spurred her "to do something to rescue our disappearing culture and traditions".

So Munongi, 80, used savings from her teaching career to build the homestead as a repository for indigenous knowledge and the country's rich cultural heritage.

Teaching about a lost lifestyle

Finished last year, its circular walls and grass roof stick out among the surrounding modern brick and tile-roofed houses.

Inside she teaches children about a lifestyle that is either already lost or increasingly under threat due to rapid urbanisation that has seen Harare's population boom from 615,000 in 1980 to well over two million today.

"The idea was to give urban children an idea of how African people lived before and now," Munongi told AFP.

"Children in urban areas did not know a lot of things. This place is open for early childhood classes, primary school, secondary school, college and university students. There is a lot for them to learn."

Adults pay $3 and children $1 to visit the homestead, which consists of the round hut, a cattle pen and a rabbit run.

There is also a simple replica of a traditional men's court stools and logs arranged in a circle for men to discuss village business around a fire.

On a clay platform inside the hut are artefacts including a hatchet, a club, a spear, a sword, a bow and arrows next to a cowhide drum, shakers, the marimba and other traditional music instruments.

Shelves along the walls display plates and other kitchen utensils neatly arranged above a set of pots.

Munongi, known as "gogo" (grandmother) by visitors, is something of a celebrity in Zimbabwe after she gained a degree in sociology, gender and development studies in 2016 at the age of 78.