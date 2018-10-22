Comoros island inches back to life after uprising

The army said it had regained control of the medina quarter on Saturday in the latest bout of instability to rock the coup-prone Indian Ocean archipelago. At least three people were killed in a week of violence.

Anjouan's port re-opened Sunday after being closed for several days. Soldiers searched homes for suspected rebels, but no arrests were reported.

Residents, who had been cut off without power or water during the stand-off, emerged on balconies on Boulevard Mohamed Ahmed seeking updates on the security situation.

A senior officer advised people to stay in their homes, saying "You never know until you are 100 percent sure that there is no risk from rebels."

They have endured years of grinding poverty and political turmoil, including about 20 coups or attempted coups, since independence from France in 1975.

The Comoros islands -- Anjouan, Grande Comore and Moheli -- are located between Mozambique and Madagascar.

The fourth Comoros island, Mayotte, remains French.