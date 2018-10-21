Spider swarm cloaks Greek lake in 1,000-metre web

Biologists say the recent phenomenon, though rare, is not unheard of and is caused by unseasonally warm weather prompting an increase in the local population of mosquitoes and gnats.

Draped over roadside bushes, fences and small trees, the webs have a combined length of about 1,000 metres (1,100 yards).

The spiders are from the genus Tetragnatha, known as stretch spiders due to their elongated bodies. They are known to build webs near watery habitats, with some species even said to be able to walk on water.

A similar case was noted in the western Greek coastal town of Aetoliko last month.

The webs are expected to recede as temperatures drop and heavier rainfall sets in.