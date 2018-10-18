Mass tourism sparks battle for Montmartre's soul

This is the Lapin Agile, a small house surrounded by acacia trees which is considered to be an iconic neighbourhood perched on a hilltop in the middle of Paris.

But in recent decades, this village-like district of steep, hills and sweeping views has been transformed by the arrival of mass tourism.

"It's the last of the traditional cabarets," says owner Yves Mathieu, grumbling about the proliferation of souvenir shops selling Paris mugs and Eiffel tower key rings clogging the nearby cobblestoned streets.

Its walls are decorated with copies of works by Pablo Picasso and Henri Toulouse-Lautrec, artists whose original paintings once helped pay for their meals there.

Many folk singers also made their debut here among them Leo Ferre, Georges Brassens and Charles Aznavour who passed away earlier this month aged 94.

But these days, the top of the hill "la Butte" which was once a 19th-century mecca for artists, risks being swamped by industrial-scale international tourism.

Some 12 million tourists tramp up its slopes every year, usually to admire the panoramic views of Paris, or to visit the most famous of the French capital's vineyards.

But the Place du Tertre, a village-like square at the top, is threatening to become some sort of "Disneyland", says Alain Coquard, president of the self-proclaimed "Republic of Montmartre", an association set up in 1921 to oppose urban development.

For now, Montmartre hasn't yet turned into Venice, he says of the historic Italian city which is visited by around 24 million tourists annually every year.

"There is still stuff worth saving," says Coquard. But for long-time residents, it's another story.

"Here, at the top of the Butte, it's game over," sighs this 76-year-old, sitting at his usual table in a restaurant once painted by Vincent Van Gogh.