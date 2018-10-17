Happiness in Bhutan is a new government

The country of 800,000 people, famed for its Gross National Happiness index, is holding only its third democratic election since the ending of the absolute monarchy in 2008.

Bhutan's helter-skelter politics could see a spectacular entry into government of a party only registered in 2013.

Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa narrowly led the first round of voting on September 15 with 92,722 votes just ahead of the Druk Phuensum Tshogpa, which won Bhutan's first election in 2008, on 90,020.

Harvard-educated prime minister Tshering Tobgay conceded defeat after his ruling party slumped to third place.

The DNT got more votes but the rival DPT led in more constituencies and both have been seeking to woo the third of voters who backed other parties in the first round.

The rivals have vowed to bolster the economy and health system and improve government transparency. Corruption, rural poverty, youth unemployment and criminal gangs are problems for the "Land of the Thunder Dragon."

The DPT has said it will make "Bhutan's economy self reliant by 2025" while DNT has used the slogan of "Narrowing the gap" with richer countries.

Bhutan has tried to shield itself from the downsides of globalisation, striving for "Gross National Happiness" over over GDP growth, maintaining a carbon-negative economy and keeping tourist numbers down with a daily fee of $250 per visitor.