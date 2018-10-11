Empty shelves, rationed bread ring alarm bells in Zimbabwe

Outside, a small crowd mills around hoping for a delivery of goods that may never come.

A currency crunch and a new tax on electronic transactions has spawned fears that Zimbabwe's wrecked economy is about to endure a fresh bout of chaos.

"It looks like we are heading back to 2008," said Pardon Muringani, a shopper in OK Supermarket, recalling how shops ran out of goods when hyperinflation peaked, destroying savings and forcing the country to abandon the Zimbabwe dollar.

"We just hope a solution is found soon, so that we don't get there," he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over from veteran autocrat Robert Mugabe last year and won disputed elections in July.

Mnangagwa had campaigned on a pledge to revive the economy, attract foreign investment and create jobs.

But less than three months after the vote, the dire financial problems of the Mugabe era have returned to haunt the new leader.

The latest crisis erupted last week when Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced a two-percent tax on all electronic transactions to increase revenue.

Many Zimbabweans rely on electronic payments as US dollars, which function as the main currency, are scarce, and the local "bond note" currency is little trusted.