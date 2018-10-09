Foreigners snap up Istanbul's iconic waterfront mansions

Once the preserve of the Ottoman elite and affluent foreigners working in what was Constantinople, the mansions, known as yalis, were made famous in novels and more recently through modern Turkey's hugely successful TV soap operas.

But dozens are now up for sale as Turkey enters a more troubled economic period and owners seek to cash in their luxury assets.

Prospective new owners can expect to pay up to $100 million (87 million euros) for one of the premium properties -- but have the chance of obtaining a Turkish passport thrown in.

With such a hefty asking price -- as well as the opportunity of becoming a Turkish national -- buyers are likely to be foreigners, heralding a drastic shake-up in the mansions' ownership.

- 'Signature of power'-

Among the hundreds of mansions along the two sides of the Bosphorus, 360 of them are of historic value, according to real-estate broker Pinar Ayikcan Tuna.

For the historic mansions, potential buyers need to receive permission from both the development directorate of the Bosphorus and the council of monuments for any renovations or to fortify a building's exterior facade.

"Turkish laws require that historic buildings are renovated or restored according to the original," Ayhan said.

Some of the mansions are still owned by members of the Turkish elite, including the two largest family conglomerates: Koc and Sabanci.

However, said Elhamian: "The domestic interest in the real estate is very low."

"Many local Turkish citizens and developers are looking to sell their real estate to foreigners who are looking to buy luxury properties worth more than the $250,000 needed for citizenship."