Lampedusa island, migrant gateway to Europe

The first migrant boats land here in the early 1990s, initially limited to a few hundred people per year. They increase to several thousand a year in the 2000s, plunging the reception centre into a state of chronic overpopulation until deals signed in 2008 between Silvio Berlusconi and Moamer Kadhafi to limit departures from Libya.

With revolts underway in Tunisia and Libya, over 47,000 people land here. Half are Tunisians linked to ousted strongman Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, or are seizing the opportunity to make a fresh life in Europe. The other half are sub-Saharan Africans working in Libya driven out by the conflict. Inhabitants and authorities are overwhelmed, with migrants camping out in the open air for weeks before being evacuated to Sicily.

In July, a newly-elected Pope Francis chooses Lampedusa for his first trip outside of Rome, where he denounces the "globalisation of indifference" towards migrants.

During the summer, there is a sharp increase in arrivals from Libya.

On October 3, migrants on a rickety boat arriving off the coast light a fire on board to attract rescuers, but the flames spark panic and the overcrowded vessel overturns.

Fishermen, rescuers and divers pull 155 survivors from the waves and begin the dire task of recovering 366 bodies. Images of the coffins lined up in the island's airport hangar send shock waves across the world.

Spurred to action by this and other shipwrecks, Italy and the European Union launch operations (Mare Nostrum, Triton and Sophia) to police the area and save lives, while NGO organisations spring up to help. But with human traffickers setting people out to sea in increasingly feeble dinghies, rescue vessels begin saving migrants closer to the Libyan coast and taking them directly to Sicily.

The number of arrivals in Italy jump sharply to 600,000 between 2014 and the summer of 2017, but only some medical cases and a small part of the rescued migrants pass through Lampedusa.