Why is Macedonia voting to change its name?

Athens argues that the name belongs solely to its own northern province called Macedonia, and accuses its Balkan neighbour of harbouring territorial ambitions.

In protest, Greece has blocked Macedonia from NATO and the EU.

Athens has also forced the country to use the clunky name FYROM (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia) in the UN.

The animosity deepened when Macedonia's former premier Nikola Gruevski went on a construction spree in the capital Skopje, erecting massive statues of Alexander the Great a hero both countries claim as their own and plastering government buildings in Hellenic-inspired facades.

Athens, fiercely proud of its ancient history, blasted the moves as cultural appropriation.

But Gruevski's downfall and the arrival last spring of a new government led by Macedonia's Social Democrats, allowed for an opening.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras met several times and inked an agreement in June that voters are now being called upon to approve.

What is in the deal?

It is not just about the country's official name.

The deal also delves into history, language and identity.

In recent years, Macedonian textbooks were rewritten to draw a link between present day Macedonians, who are ethnic Slavs, and the ancient Kingdom of Macedon which was led by Alexander the Great.

Macedonian officials say history books will likely have to be revised and that explanatory plaques will be laid before statues of Alexander the Great and other contested monuments.

Passports and car plates will also have to change.