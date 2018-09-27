What happened to Hong Kong's Umbrella Art?

The months-long demonstrations, which kicked off on September 28 four years ago, brought parts of the city to a standstill as protest camps took over areas normally clogged with traffic and commercial hustle.

Images of some of the thousands of posters, banners, drawings, sculptures, shrines and caricatures that adorned walls, bridges and roads in the tent-filled camps have been gathered online and in library archives.

But the original works have largely fallen out of view.

With Beijing tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city and fears that freedom of speech is being curtailed through moves such as a ban on a pro-independence party and the prosecution of Umbrella Movement leaders, some feel it is safer to send the art abroad.

Fong So was one of dozens of local artists who sketched the protests and his works are on display as part of the British Museum's "I Object" exhibition.

He has given his entire collection of more than 100 Umbrella Movement sketches to the museum. A yellow umbrella, symbolic of the protest, printed with the lyrics of John Lennon's "Imagine", is also on display at the current show from an anonymous donor.

The movement earned its name after protesters used umbrellas to defend against police tear gas on September 28.

"I consider the collection of sketches a documentation of a piece of contemporary history. So, it's good to see it enter a museum", Fong told AFP.

He describes the political situation in Hong Kong as "more and more suffocating" and says he plans to send away other politically sensitive works.

Alvin Wong, founder of Hong Kong's Urban Sketchers group, brought together hundreds of sketches by 31 artists in a book entitled "Sketches under the Umbrella", published in 2015.

"All these sketches belong to Hong Kong people. We shouldn't keep them in our own sketchbooks. We have to tell everybody what we saw," Wong told AFP.

He has sent copies to libraries around the world, mainly in the United States, and says only a few bookstores in Hong Kong would stock it.

Politically sensitive titles have been steadily removed from many city bookshops, particularly since the disappearance in 2015 of five booksellers -- known for publishing gossipy accounts of China's political leaders -- who resurfaced in custody on the mainland.