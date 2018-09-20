Belgian builds musical bridge across the Bosphorus

Now he is helping build a musical bridge for others, working with refugees arriving from the east to help preserve and develop their musical culture in European exile.

"Sometimes you choose your fate, sometimes fate chooses you," Driessens told AFP, explaining how he came to master the oud, the oriental lute, and become artistic director of Refugees for Refugees.

This group brings together refugees who have fled to Belgium from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and as far as Tibet to play concerts and record new music together in Brussels.

A record, named "Amerli" after an Iraqi town, was released in May 2016 by the world music educational association Muziekpublique.

A portion of the sales of the recording was invested in two Belgian NGOs working with refugees from the conflicts in the Middle East, Globe Aroma and Synergie 14.

Driessens, a 36-year-old Belgian oudist already leads several successful groups: Lamekan Ensemble, Seyir Trio, Soolmaan Quintet and La Compagnie d'Elias.

But he did not impose his own vision on the refugee ensemble, trying to draw music from their talents, traditions and life experience, and to guide it towards forming a whole.