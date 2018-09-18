Algeria will take back its citizens illegally in Germany

"I confirm that Algeria will bring its citizens back, whether it's a matter of 3,000 or 5,000 (people)," the premier said during a news conference alongside Merkel.

Ouyahia said most citizens had been returned on Air Algerie flights, adding the process could be speedier if Berlin was able to convince Lufthansa to fly them back on its regular flights.

Merkel affirmed the "will in Germany to welcome those who have good reasons to flee their countries," such as Iraqis and Syrians, offering them the right to stay and work.

"On the other hand, where the right to remain does not exist we expect that the state can take action.

"To that end, we need partners who are in agreement with us and Algeria is one of those partners," Merkel said.

Ouyahia said the Algerian authorities were also taking action against those illegally entering its territory.

"Algeria does battle for the rest of the international community," he said, by preventing "20,000 to 30,000 people annually from entering Algeria illegally" from where many continue their journeys to Europe.

Berlin wants to classify the North African nation as a "safe" country, as part of a legal change which would make it harder for Algerians to claim asylum in Germany.

Algiers has meanwhile asked Berlin to implement extradition requests issued by Algerian courts.

Speaking on Monday, Ouyahia denied Algeria had abandoned "Africans in the desert", following accusations by rights groups that thousands of migrants were dumped at the border.